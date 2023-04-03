Flood warning ends for the Grand River watershed

The Grand River Conservation Authority ended its flood warning for the Grand River watershed on Monday.

However a flood watch is still in effect as river flows remain elevated, with more rain in the forecast.

The GRCA says between 25 and 70 millimetres of rain fell over the weekend and melted much of the remaining snowpack.

While river flows are receding, they are expected to remain elevated through the week.

Environment Canada says parts of central and southern Ontario could see up to 40 millimetres of rain over a 24-hour period starting Wednesday morning.

Flood watches and warnings will be updated as conditions change.

The GRCA is reminding residents that banks along local waterways can be slippery, and thanks to fast-moving, can be unsafe. Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from the water.