Dozens showed off their dance moves Saturday in Uptown Waterloo.

The flash mob was one of 120 groups across the world participating in a project called “Dance for Kindness.”

Their goal is simple – show and promote kindness.

The event also raises money for local family and children’s services.

Participants in other countries will be performing their routines on Sunday but the group in Waterloo decided to hold their event a day early so it wouldn’t interfere with Remembrance Day services.