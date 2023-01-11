Flames tear through two-storey maintenance shop south of Elora

Around 30 firefighters from three departments responded to a fire at a maintenance shop south of Elora Wednesday morning.

Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Jonathan Karn said crews were called to the property on Sideroad 14 just outside Ariss around 10 a.m.

“It was an older building, an old wood barn… so that fire spread very quickly,” Karn said.

Karn said the property belongs to an excavating company and there were employees inside when the flames broke out.

Everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries.

“[The employees] did attempt to extinguish the fire using some portable fire extinguishers they had on scene, unfortunately, the fire spread quite quickly,” Karn said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in around two hours. (Jonathan Karn/Twitter)

Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue called in two additional water tankers from the City of Guelph and Maryhill to ensure the flames didn’t reach adjacent buildings. By 12:15 p.m., the fire was out.

Karn said the maintenance shop is considered a total loss, but no other buildings or equipment on the property were damaged.

Investigators know the flames started on the first floor of the maintenance shop but are still working to determine what started the fire.

“But what I can tell you for sure, we’re not deeming this suspicious in any way,” Karn said.

A damage estimate is expected later Wednesday or on Thursday.