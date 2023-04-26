Flames tear through Kitchener home

Around half a dozen fire trucks are on scene at Wellington Street near Margaret Avenue where the upper level of a home has sustained heavy fire damage.

A Kitchener Fire Department official told CTV News four to five residents were inside when flames broke out.

Four people are currently being examined by paramedics for minor injuries, the offiicial said.

As of 4 p.m., the flames appear to be out, but the building is still smoking.

The fire department said the fire started on the back balcony of the house and spread to the attic. The cause is still under investigation.

Waterloo regional police say Wellington Street is closed in both directions between Ahrens Street West and Margaret Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.