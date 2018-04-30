

CTV Kitchener





A Haldimand County home is destroyed after flames broke out at the residence on Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say firefighters were called to the house on Wilcox Drive in Peacock Point at approximately 8 p.m.

Police say one person was home at the time the fire started. They say a working smoke detector alerted the occupant to the fire and they were able to make it out safely.

The fire also caused damage to a neighbouring home, according to police.

Damage is estimated to be $400,000 and police say the fire has been deemed not suspicious.