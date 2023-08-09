Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel

Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.

The flames damaged three vehicles in the hotel’s parking lot, police said in a news release.

Emergency crews were called around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, one vehicle was engulfed in flames. Two others, one on either side, were also charred and partially melted.

Police said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and they can’t comment on whether it was intentionally set.

They’re asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them.