OPP and fire crews were busy with a fire at an auto wrecking yard around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Crews from Milverton, Shakespeare, Sebringville, and Mitchell all responded to the incident in Rostock.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire and what the damage estimate is.

Perth Road 135 was closed for a period of time between Line 52 and Line 55 for an investigation.