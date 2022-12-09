Flair cancels flights at Region of Waterloo Airport, cites maintenance delays

Travellers have hit a speed bump at the Region of Waterloo International Airport thanks to a string of flight delays and cancellations from Flair Airlines.

The discount carrier either delayed or scraped several flight departing from Waterloo region Thursday and Friday, citing issues with three separate aircraft, including the plane that ran off the runway last month.

“Unfortunately, there have been service disruptions due to unforeseen delays with the maintenance on two aircraft based there, coupled with the aircraft involved in the excursion,” a Flair spokesperson said in an email to CTV News. “The airline anticipates this will be a very short-term disruption and sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Flair had six flights scheduled to land in Waterloo region Saturday, and five of them were on schedule. Four flights were set to depart on Saturday, with all currently listed to takeoff on time.