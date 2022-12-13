The ongoing Flair Airlines cancellations that have been impacting travellers coming through Waterloo region may be ending soon, according to the airline's CEO.

In the last week, 27 Flair flights in and out of Waterloo region have been cancelled.

“As it turns out, we've had three aircraft out of service across the fleet, we've got 19 aircraft in total,” said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines.

According to the Region of Waterloo International Airport's website, as of Tuesday morning, four of Flair’s 15 scheduled flights either to or from the airport are marked as cancelled.

One of those is the Boeing 737 that went off the Waterloo region airport runway back on Nov. 25.

Jones said it's unfortunate for customers all of these maintenance issues are compounding at the same time.

“I want to take this time to apologize to each and every one of them unreservedly. You are the lifeblood of our business,” said Jones.

Jones said he expects the Flair Airlines planes at the Waterloo region's airport to be back in full swing by Wednesday morning, with two of the three grounded planes scheduled to be back in service.

UKRAINIAN REFUGEES SHARE STORY

A family of Ukrainian refugees making their way to Calgary hit numerous road bumps after a series of flight cancellations from Flair Airlines has left them stranded in a hotel in Montreal.

The family of five flew into Montreal from Paris, France on Thursday, and on Tuesday were told the flight they were rebooked out to route them through the Region of Waterloo International Airport had also been cancelled.

“We were buying these tickets a long time ago, it was very cheap,” said Ukrainian refugee Sergei. “They cancelled our flight, we don't know what we are supposed to do.”

Adding: “Tomorrow [we are] supposed to fly to Waterloo and from Waterloo to Winnipeg.”Flair Airlines CEO offers reassurance as flight cancellations mount