KITCHENER -- Five young people have been arrested after a string of crimes in Kitchener on Monday, including an alleged hate-motivated crime that happened on the LRT.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin said during a Tuesday morning roundtable that the arrests were made on Monday evening.

A report first came to police after one of the youths allegedly used racial slurs against two people on the LRT. Police said that the youth spat on them, brandished a knife and threatened to end their lives.

A news release also said that stones were thrown at the victims as they tried to leave the area.

Larkin said the same group is accused of lighting a fire in an underground garbage container behind a Shoppers Drug Mart on Fairway Road, which had to be put out by the Kitchener Fire Department.

The news release also said that the group of youths approached another victim at a grocery store in the area, allegedly spitting in his face and using racial slurs towards him, too. They then allegedly robbed him of his belongings at knifepoint. Police said he also had rocks thrown at him after the incident.

All three incidents happened within a three-hour period, police said, starting at about 6:30 p.m. Officials said in their news release that the victims suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Police are holding five young people--three males and two females--who were arrested under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Larkin also said there was an 11-year-old with the group during the incident, but that he or she was released unconditionally.