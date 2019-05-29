Featured
Five vehicles collide, stall traffic on Homer Watson Boulevard
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:17AM EDT
A collision involving five vehicles stalled traffic on a busy road in Kitchener.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday on Homer Watson Boulevard near Beasley Drive.
Officials said one person suffered minor injuries and a pregnant woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police.
Information regarding charges was not available.