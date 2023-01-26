Five thefts from vehicles in university neighbourhood since New Year: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for those responsible for a string of thefts from vehicles in Waterloo's university district.

Police have responded to five reports of thefts from vehicles in the University Avenue and Hickory Street area since the New Year.

They say another incident happened on Jan. 1 in a lot between Sunview and Lester Street between 1:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.