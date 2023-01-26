Five thefts from vehicles in university neighbourhood since New Year: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for those responsible for a string of thefts from vehicles in Waterloo's university district.
Police have responded to five reports of thefts from vehicles in the University Avenue and Hickory Street area since the New Year.
They say another incident happened on Jan. 1 in a lot between Sunview and Lester Street between 1:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
As the BoC takes a pause from hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market
As the Bank of Canada takes a pause from raising interest rates to assess the effects of higher borrowing costs on the economy, economists will be paying close attention to how the labour market is affected.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
7 in 10 Canadians worried about protecting their online privacy, survey finds
A new survey from Interact reveals that the majority of Canadians are worried about their online privacy and the limitation they have controlling their personal information online.
Organ donations and transplants in Canada increased between 2020 and 2021: report
Both the number of organ donations and transplants in Canada rebounded in 2021 after the number in plunged in 2020 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
16-year-old boy seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC bus
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
High-profile Canadian pairs skating coach guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned ex-coach in Canadian pairs skating was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault and gross indecency dating back nearly 40 years.
LTC to allow some pets on city buses
London Transit riders will soon be able to bring their pets with them on the bus. At its meeting Wednesday night, the London Transit Commission endorsed a report to allow small domestic animals in carriers on buses.
Watches and warnings come down in London region
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. All buses in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are running as usual.
Londoners get blast of winter during first snowstorm of the year
From private snow plow operators, to city employees and local homeowners, Londoners were ready to tackle Wednesday's snowy blast of winter with plows, shovels and heaps of salt.
Watches, warnings and special weather statements come down
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. Provincial highways in the region are reported as bare and wet.
'It could really have a huge impact': 3 CIP applications going before Windsor council
A handful of community improvement plan grant applications are set to come before council next Monday.
Amherstburg resident hopes to inspire those struggling with new book
After experiencing a post-traumatic stress injury during his policing career, retired officer Doug Pflug, wrote a book to help others through darkness.
Huntsville business in ruins after early morning fire
A business is in ruins after an early morning fire in Huntsville.
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Winter wallop smacks Central Ontario
Early-morning snow plows a-plenty were scraping the streets in all directions, yet Barrie and surrounding areas' roads are still comparable to driving through mashed potatoes at times.
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve residents told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
The rotation of Earth's inner core may have paused and it could even go into reverse, new research suggests.
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 20 centimetres of snow, covering the roads with a fresh blanket of snow and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
Flurry of parking tickets issued during parking bans on Ottawa streets this winter
Ottawa Bylaw officers have buried motorists with nearly 10,000 parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans during significant snowstorms this winter.
-
School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
More flurries expected as Ontario tries to clean up after major snowstorm
Much of southern Ontario is still cleaning up after a major snowstorm struck on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels more than 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
Two men in hospital, one arrested after alleged conflict in Montreal apartment
Two men were sent to hospital with wounds to the upper body after what police believe to be a conflict in a residential building in Montreal’s Anjou borough. They received a 911 call at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male with injuries caused by a sharp object.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal snowfall slowing through Thursday before weekend flurries
A snowfall warning has been maintained in the Montreal area as forecasters predict continued snow and moderate winds Thursday. However, the snow is expected to be much milder than Wednesday night's massive winter storm, which blanketed the city and left Montrealers trudging through evening errands.
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
-
In-person sessions conclude on N.B. French education overhaul
The New Brunswick government has heard loud criticism directly from parents and teachers about its planned changes to French education in English schools.
17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.
RCMP is looking for a 17-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Shandro hearings revisit controversial tenure as health minister
Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro will continue to face questions in front of a panel of lawyers on Thursday as a hearing into his conduct while he was the minister of health continues into day three.
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalization numbers declining; 18 deaths added, 23 removed from total
Alberta now has 778 people in hospital with COVID-19, 29 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Alberta premier demands retraction, apology over CBC reporting; news outlet says no
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office lashed out against the CBC on Wednesday, calling the news outlet's recent reportage regarding the provincial government "defamatory."
First Nations say Alberta's oilsands mine security reform unlikely to fix problems
Alberta is preparing to change how it ensures oilsands companies are able to pay for the mammoth job of cleaning up their operations, but critics fear a year of consultations hasn't been enough to avoid repeating past mistakes.
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
-
It's possible that kids got TB, died from milk served at Alta. residential school: experts
A historian and a health studies professor agree that bovine tuberculosis from untested animals may have been one of the things that killed residential school children in eastern Alberta.
Const. Nicole Chan's boyfriend gives heartbreaking testimony on her final hours
Nicole Chan's boyfriend Jamie Gifford recounted her final hours during heartbreaking testimony at a coroner's inquest Wednesday.
Vancouver family-run diner No. 1 on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Canada list
It's not on the menu, but comfort is what the Mah family serves up at the unassuming, out-of-the-way diner that just topped Yelp's list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for 2023.
-
'You're pretty much non-stop': Behind the scenes with Vancouver's paramedics and dispatchers
First there was the toxic drug crisis, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a worker shortage. These compounding crises have put Vancouver's paramedics and dipatchers under unprecedented strain.