Five teens among six charged following drug trafficking investigation in Waterloo region: police

Waterloo regional police have charged six people after conducting multiple search warrants in Waterloo region.

Police said on July 27, two search warrants were executed at residences in Waterloo, one search warrant was used at a Kitchener residence and fourth search warrant was used at a Kitchener business.

As a result of the searches, police seized the following:

Quantities of suspected cocaine

A replica firearm

Packaging

$12,000 in Canadian currency.

Police arrested and charged six people as a result of the investigation, including:

A 16-year-old male from Kitchener

A 17-year-old male from Kitchener

A 20-year-old man from Kitchener

A 19-year-old woman from London

An 18-year-old woman from Waterloo

An 18-year-old man from Waterloo

All of the accused have been charged with drug-related offences.