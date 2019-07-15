

CTV Kitchener





Five people had to be rescued from the waters of Lake Erie on Sunday after their boat capsized at the annual Pottahawk event.

The gathering draws hundreds of people and boats to the sandbar in Lake Erie.

Officers managed to rescue everyone from the water and deliver them safely to shore.

Police say a 46-year-old operator from Port Colborne has been charged.

There were also several other medical calls for intoxicated people and heat stroke, according to police.