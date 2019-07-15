Featured
Five rescued after boat capsizes at Pottahawk event: police
Five people were pulled from Lake Erie after their boat capsized at Pottahawk.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:54PM EDT
Five people had to be rescued from the waters of Lake Erie on Sunday after their boat capsized at the annual Pottahawk event.
The gathering draws hundreds of people and boats to the sandbar in Lake Erie.
Officers managed to rescue everyone from the water and deliver them safely to shore.
Police say a 46-year-old operator from Port Colborne has been charged.
There were also several other medical calls for intoxicated people and heat stroke, according to police.