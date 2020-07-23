KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases, as the number of resolved cases outpaced the number of new ones.

The region's virus dashboard showed one new positive case on Thursday compared to five more resolved ones.

There have been a total of 1,369 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, with 1,201 being marked resolved. To date, 119 people have died, leaving 49 active cases.

That's down from the 53 active cases reported on Wednesday, and an encouraging sign after the six new cases reported earlier this week brought the active total higher.

The region's dashboard shows that 12 of the active cases are in hospital with the virus. Since the pandemic arrived in Waterloo Region, 244 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19, including 57 in the ICU.

At least one of those cases, Tom Langan, was in the ICU for weeks as he fought the virus. Altogether, he was in the hospital for 107 days before beating the virus.

There is still one active outbreak at a long-term care home in the region at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor. One staff member tested positive for the virus earlier this month, but since, the numbers have not increased.

More than three dozen outbreaks have been reported at long-term care and retirement homes since March.

Ontario-wide, there were 103 new infections reported on Thursday morning, bringing the province's lab-confirmed total to 38,210.

No new deaths were reported in the 24 hours before.

The province processed more than 26,000 tests for COVID-19 the day before. Testing numbers in Waterloo Region, meanwhile, are updated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.