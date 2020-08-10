KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The region now sits at 1,403 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are also two more cases considered resolved, for a total of 1,260 recoveries in the region.

Health officials are reporting 24 active cases in the region, three more than the last update on Friday.

Two people are currently in hospital, one more hospitalization than reported on Friday.

The region is reporting one active outbreak at a long-term care home. One resident at A.R. Goudie LTC tested positive for the virus, prompting an outbreak declaration on Aug. 3.

The number of deaths in Waterloo Region remains unchanged at 119.

Ontario reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time in a week that there have been more than 100 new cases in the province.

The Minister of Health said 28 of the province's 34 health units reported five or fewer new cases on Monday.