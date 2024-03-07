KITCHENER
    • Five men face more than 35 charges after 13 kilograms of drugs seized: WRPS

    Several numbered packages of suspected drugs are laid out on a table following a Waterloo Regional Police Service investigation on March 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Several numbered packages of suspected drugs are laid out on a table following a Waterloo Regional Police Service investigation on March 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo regional police are wrapping up a six month long investigation by making five arrests and seizing 13 kilograms of drugs.

    Police say six search warrants were used at homes in Kitchener and Cambridge on Tuesday.

    During the investigation, police seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

    A 36-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and two 25-year-old men from Kitchener and a 26-year-old man from Cambridge have been charged.

    Investigators say they are facing more than 35 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, and possession of stolen goods under $5,000.

