Five men arrested in drug bust
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 3:22PM EST
Five men are facing charges after police conducted a search warrant at a Joseph Street residence in Kitchener.
The bust was part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Police say they seized one ounce of methamphetamine and a quantity of cash.
Three of the men have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The other two were arrested on outstanding warrants.