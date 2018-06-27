

CTV Kitchener





Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Mapleton Township Tuesday evening, police say.

Five people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, which sent one vehicle into the ditch.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Wellington Road 12 and 12th Line, near Drayton.

Ornge was initially called, but was ultimately called off.

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries or what caused the crash.