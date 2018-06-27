Featured
Five hospitalized following crash near Drayton
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:49AM EDT
Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Mapleton Township Tuesday evening, police say.
Five people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, which sent one vehicle into the ditch.
It happened around 6 p.m. at Wellington Road 12 and 12th Line, near Drayton.
Ornge was initially called, but was ultimately called off.
There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries or what caused the crash.