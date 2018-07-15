

CTV Kitchener





A collision occurred at the intersection of Park Hill Road and George Street North in Cambridge.

The crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics and police responded to the scene.

Both drivers and all passengers in the vehicles were taken to hospital, five people in total.

The severity of the injuries is unknown.

One of the vehicles involved sustained significant damage to its front end.

The collision is currently under investigation.