Five hospitalized after chlorine gas exposure
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 6:58PM EDT
Five people were taken to hospital after a male caretaker wrongly mixed chemicals, resulting in the creation of toxic gas.
A 911 call was made at 9:55 a.m. to 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, near a pool area.
Police say the gas created as a result was chlorine gas.
Lifeguards attended to the man, and were also hospitalized as a precaution.
Everyone has since been released from Grand River Hospital.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.