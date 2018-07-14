

CTV Kitchener





Five people were taken to hospital after a male caretaker wrongly mixed chemicals, resulting in the creation of toxic gas.

A 911 call was made at 9:55 a.m. to 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, near a pool area.

Police say the gas created as a result was chlorine gas.

Lifeguards attended to the man, and were also hospitalized as a precaution.

Everyone has since been released from Grand River Hospital.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.