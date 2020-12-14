KITCHENER -- Five Cambridge families were displaced after a weekend fire at a multi-unit residential fire.

According to the Cambridge Fire Department, crews were on scene overnight at the fire on Wellington Street South.

In a social media post on Monday, officials said there was significant structural damage to the building, but that no one was injured.

Fire investigators were on scene Monday morning to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.