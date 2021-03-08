KITCHENER -- Regional health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a place of worship related to a wedding.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows five cases connected to the outbreak, which was declared on March 6.

In an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rabia Bana said an investigation showed transmission in the wedding setting.

"We are investigating, working with the place of worship, and contacting all high risk contacts," the statement from Dr. Bana said in part. "We will be following up with high risk contacts individually to provide further guidance."

The statement also said public health isn't naming the facility, because officials said the name is only necessary if public health is unable to identify high-risk contacts.

Dr. Bana said there's no need for enforcement action at this time.