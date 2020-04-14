KITCHENER -- Guelph Police have arrested five people and seized a wide range of items.

The tactical team and HEAT unit assisted the drug unit to execute a search warrant at a resident near the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Wellington Street West at 6 p.m.

Replica firearms, ammunition, machetes, axes, a baton, swords, a switchblade, crystal meth, LSD, magic mushrooms, and cash, all valued at around $2,500, was seized.

Police also seized five motorcycles. One was reported stolen in Waterloo Region a few days ago and returned to its rightful owner.

Three men, one women, and one teenager were arrested and thirty charges were handed out.

Some of the charges include posession of controlled substance, breach of probation, posession of stolen property over $5,000, posession of ten identity documents, and posession of a prohibited weapon.

None of the charges have been proven in court. One man is scheduled to appear in mid June, while the others are scheduled for late July.