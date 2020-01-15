KITCHENER -- Three men and two women have been placed under arrested following an executed search warrant and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Waterloo Regional Police’s drugs and firearms unit, along with the emergency response team, attended a residence in the area of Marshall and Weber Streets on Tuesday.

As a result of the search warrant and investigation, three men ages 24, 36, and 50, as well as two women ages 24 and 39, were arrested.

They have been charged with numerous offences such as possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police seized a switchblade, expandable baton, pellet gun, modified sawed-off shot gun with ammunition, and suspected fentanyl.