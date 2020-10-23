KITCHENER -- Fitness establishments are coming up with new ways to make sure their clients feel safe as the weather starts to cool off.

Many offered outdoor classes in the summer and are coming up with other options as winter approaches.

Kitchener's Cyclone Spin Studio has transformed a parking garage for classes twice a week.

"(It's) kind of a cool, dungeony different kind of vibe," Erika Siegner said.

The space allows them to keep bikes six feet apart.

"Definitely so worth it and they have done so much to keep it clean," member Kristina Bartold said.

The owners needed to adjust their business model since the pandemic began.

"It's definitely been a challenge," Siegner said.

About 80 per cent of their clients have returned for workouts, while 20 per cent still have their memberships on hold.

"It's nice to get out of the house and do something more normal," member Brianne Coglon said.

They can fit 18 bikes in the garage.

Riders don't need to wear a mask while spinning and also don't have to go inside the studio.

"It gives people a chance to connect in a safe way while our bubbles are still small," Bartold said.

Play-a-Latte used to offer indoor workout classes for moms, but have chosen to move outdoors because of COVID-19.

"We're not sharing anything, we're not close together," Andrea Laver with Goals and Gainz said. "We can space out. I've got my timer and my music."

Laver said classes will likely stop once things cool off in November and then she'll shift back to virtual classes.

Dr. Sebastian Fourné, a professor of entrepreneurship at Wilfrid Laurier University, said online classes are big competition for fitness establishments.

"They run the risk of losing their customers, especially if they charge a full yearly membership," he said.

He added that businesses need to adapt, especially in the colder months, to keep people coming to classes.