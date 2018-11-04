

CTV Kitchener





A fisherman has gone missing after last being seen along the Grand River near Erie Avenue in Brantford on Sunday around noon.

Ontario Provincial Police, Brantford Police and Brantford Fire are currently searching the river and surrounding area for the man.

According to officials witnesses in the area saw the man become submerged under the water before calling 911.

The fisherman is described as a white male with grey hair and approximately 50-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police.