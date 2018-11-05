

CTV Kitchener





A search and rescue is underway after a fisherman fell into the water of the Grand River near Erie Avenue in Brantford.

Police were called just after 12:00 p.m.

According to officials witnesses in the area saw the man struggling to get out of the water before losing sight of him down stream.

The man is described as a white male in his fifties with grey hair and was last seen wearing a red lumber style jacket, red and black hip weighters, and a toque.

Brantford Police, Brant County OPP and the Brant County Fire Department are all working to find the fisherman.

Officials say they have not received any missing persons reports but are actively searching the river and river banks.

They are using boats as well as a drone to aid the search.

Police say hypothermia is one their big concerns at this point.

Officials were on scene until 10:30 Sunday night and began searching again at daylight on Monday.