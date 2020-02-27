KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have closed part of Fischer-Hallman Road due to poor visibility.

The road is closed between Bleams Road and Seabrook Drive.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

The closure comes as a winter blast grips Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas.

As of 3:30 p.m., the region was under a snow squall watch and blowing snow advisory, with westerly winds reaching gusting to highs of up to 70 km/h.

In other areas around southwestern Ontario, as much as another 40 cm of snow could fall by Friday morning.

This is a developing story. More to come...