KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have closed part of Fischer-Hallman Road due to poor visibility.

The road was closed between Bleams Road and Seabrook Drive on Thursday and opened up Saturday morning.

UPDATE: the road is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/p8C4bt7P4a — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 29, 2020

Police say that five drivers left the roadway in the area due to drifting snow and poor conditions.

In another instance, two cars were involved in a crash. One of the drivers in that crash sustained minor injuries.

The closure comes as a winter blast grips Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas.

The region was under a snow squall watch and blowing snow advisory, with westerly winds reaching gusting to highs of up to 70 km/h.

Area highways weren't immune to the weather-related closures, either: near Guelph, Highway 6 was also closed due to weather conditions.

Hours earlier, a tractor trailer had jackknifed in the area, though it's not clear if the closure had anything to do with crashes.

Further north, Highway 10 was also closed in Grey Bruce County between Chatsworth and Shelburne.

A number of other roads around Grey Bruce County, provincial police said in a tweet.

In each case, provincial police didn't mention a time for reopening.