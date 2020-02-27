KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have closed part of Fischer-Hallman Road due to poor visibility.

The road is closed between Bleams Road and Seabrook Drive.

Police say that five drivers left the roadway in the area due to drifting snow and poor conditions.

In another instance, two cars were involved in a crash. One of the drivers in that crash sustained minor injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

The closure comes as a winter blast grips Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas.

As of 3:30 p.m., the region was under a snow squall watch and blowing snow advisory, with westerly winds reaching gusting to highs of up to 70 km/h.

In other areas around southwestern Ontario, as much as another 40 cm of snow could fall by Friday morning.

Area highways weren't immune to the weather-related closures, either: near Guelph, Highway 6 was also closed due to weather conditions.

Hours earlier, a tractor trailer had jackknifed in the area, though it's not clear if the closure had anything to do with crashes.

Further north, Highway 10 was also closed in Grey Bruce County between Chatsworth and Shelburne.

A number of other roads around Grey Bruce County, provincial police said in a tweet.

In each case, provincial police didn't mention a time for reopening.