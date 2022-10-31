First-year international students killed in Hwy 401 crash, King’s University College says
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
In a statement issued Tuesday, King’s University College said two other students, also from China, were injured in the two-vehicle collision near Ayr, Ont. One remains in serious condition. The other has more minor injuries.
The school said it is not releasing the names of the dead at this time out of respect for the families. Both were first-year social science students.
The students were traveling as part of a private trip they planned themselves for reading week, the school said.
“This is a great shock and tragedy for King’s and for the wider Western University community. These were people devoted to studying in Canada. We are deeply saddened and our sympathies are for the families and friends of all those who are impacted by this tragedy,” King’s President David Malloy said in the release.
Emergency crews were called to the crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan just west of Trussler Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police on scene of a crash on Hwy 401 eastbound near Ayr, Ont. on Oct. 31, 2022.
OPP said three passengers of the minivan were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, two of whom later died. Two other people inside the minivan and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the minivan was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
King’s University College said flags at the school have been lowered to half mast.
“We are also working with the Canadian government and embassies to expedite any travel requirements for the families to get here from China as quickly as possible,” Malloy said.
A 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound was closed for six hours Monday as investigators and reconstructionists attended the crash scene.
Counselling services, including those in Mandarin, are available for students at King’s University College.
Correction
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect a changing information from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). At 1:57 p.m. Monday, OPP said two people had died following the crash. In an update at 3:08 p.m., OPP corrected that statement saying life-saving efforts were successful and the pair were in life-threatening condition. On Tuesday, OPP said two people died of their injuries in hospital.
