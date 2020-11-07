KITCHENER -- This Saturday marked the first day of Ontario’s new COVID-19 tracking system for Waterloo Region and the businesses in the area.

New restrictions have come into place for locations like restaurants and gyms that were recently in the green tier.

“These new restrictions are hitting the industry pretty hard,” said Chase Boyall, head trainer and studio manager at F45 Waterloo. “No moving around, sharing equipment, wherever you are is where you’ll stay for the next 45 minutes.”

Gyms and fitness studios now need to increase the distance between people working out from two to three metres.

F45 has created specific workout stations with personal weights and machines to meet these requirements.

The gym is also limiting the number of people allowed in each class, as the new restrictions only allow 10 people per indoor room for recreational programs.

Anyone working out at a gym will also need to have an appointment as well.

“They know there will be restrictions they know they have to wear their mask coming in,” said Boyall. “They have been working really well with us and really have no push back at all.”

Restaurants and bars will also have to limit seating to six people per table, close at midnight, and stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. due to the new restrictions.

Wildcraft Grill in Waterloo has already been operating under those rules.

“Because we operate in seven different health jurisdictions, we try to use best practices all across the board,” said Jodie Palubiski, a partner with the Charcoal Group. “Eye gear is all in place, taking everybody’s name, obviously spacing, viral bacterial elements used to clean tables, keeping the music low, all those things were just compounding with what we’re already doing.”

Some Waterloo Region residents tell CTV news they still aren’t read to return to restaurants or the gym even with tighter restrictions.

“We will be doing take out,” one resident said. “Hopefully that does help the restaurant in some way, but to go to a restaurant? No we will not be going, and gyms? We will not be going into those either.”