KITCHENER -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit has confirmed their first two cases of COVID-19.

Health officials announced on Sunday that the two patients likely acquired the illness from contact on a cruise ship.

The pair was notified as part of contact tracing from a confirmed case on the cruise ship, present to a local healthcare facility, and tested.

The confirmed cases are a man and a woman, both 58 years old, related, and residents of Grey Bruce.

“As appropriate infection control measures were followed, this first case does not change the over-all low likelihood of individuals in Grey Bruce catching the virus,” said Medical Office of Health Dr. Ian Arra. “Residents should continue to protect themselves and others around them from the spread of germs and viruses by taking the usual precautions including frequent handwashing.”

The two are currently self-isolating.