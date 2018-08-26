

CTV Kitchener





First-time bus riders and their parents had the opportunity to ride the school bus before the first day of school.

“This will help the kids get used to the first ride and be more confident on the first day,” said school bus driver Tracy Biersehbach.

Seven schools in the region took part this year in the annual kindergarten First Rider Program.

The program also informs parents of their responsibilities.

“What moms and dads are required to do as far as safety for their children is concerned,” Biersehbach explained about the program.

With nine days to go before school starts again for the Waterloo Region District School Board, the program aims to arm parents and kids alike for what can be a tearful experience.