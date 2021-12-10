First Omicron case confirmed in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

KITCHENER -

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Friday.

Public health identified the patient on Thursday as a Guelph male between the ages of 10 and 20. Officials say the patient is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“This is a reminder that was must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for the region, in a release.

The health unit is now investigating several potential related cases and contacting any high-risk exposures to the positive case.

Members of the public don’t need to take additional steps at this time unless directed by public health.

It’s still unclear if the case is travel-related.