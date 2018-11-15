Featured
First major snowfall of the season on its way
Snow is seen in Arthur, Ont., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Denise Scott / MyNews)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 1:13PM EST
Environment Canada says parts of southern Ontario will receive the first major snowfall of the season starting Thursday.
The agency has issued advisories and special weather statements for a number of areas across the province including in Waterloo Region.
The agency is calling for snow falls of anywhere between five to 10 centimetres starting this afternoon, warning afternoon driving could be hazardous.
Environment Canada says the snow is likely to taper off by tomorrow.