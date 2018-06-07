

Kathryn McGarry has beaten the odds once. Will she be able to do it again?

When McGarry was elected in 2014, she became the first Liberal MPP to represent Cambridge since the riding’s creation in 1975.

While the Liberals’ fortunes have fallen across the province, McGarry – who became transportation minister earlier this year after about 18 months as Minister of Natural Resources of Forestry – will be hoping she can be one of the few members of her party to hang onto a seat at Queen’s Park.

Vying to take that seat away from her will be candidates such as Marjorie Knight, a social advocate who is running for the NDP, and PC candidate Belinda Karahalios, a health care worker.

Also on the ballot in Cambridge are Michelle Braniff of the Green Party and Libertarian candidate Allan Dettweiler.

After finishing second in 2007 and 2011, McGarry beat PC incumbent Rob Leone by more than 3,000 votes to win the Cambridge seat in 2014.

