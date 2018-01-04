

CTV Kitchener





When it comes to donating blood, it’s hard to beat the staff and volunteers and Grand River Hospital.

So hard, in fact, that no other hospital was able to do it in 2017.

The Kitchener hospital’s personnel donated more blood last year than people at any other hospital in Canada.

Mark Karjaluoto, the hospital’s director of communications, says there was a “huge surge” in donations, with 571 units of blood being provided by the hospital community – more than double the organization’s previous best.

The total was buoyed by a record number of first-time donors – accounting for about 25 per cent of the total – as well as on-site donor clinics set up by Canadian Blood Services.

Grand River Hospital uses about 9,000 units of blood per year.

“The need is absolutely enormous,” Karjaluoto says.

The hospital ranked 19th out of the more than 2,000 organizations that partner with Canadian Blood Services for donations.