First home game with no audience number restrictions for Kitchener Rangers
The Friday night faceoff for the Kitchener Rangers against the Sarnia Sting at The Aud marks an important milestone.
It’s the first home game for the Rangers where a full capacity crowd is allowed in the stands, under the province’s recently relaxed restrictions.
“There’s only been six days’ notice compared to three or four months, which is when regular season games are released,” said Rangers COO Joe Birch. “You have that time to prepare.”
While the puck dropped at 7:30, doors were open an hour before and saw lines to get in.
“It’ll be nice to see everybody because it’s been so long since we’ve had this,” one fan said before the game.
Max capacity at The Aud is 7,777, but staff expected just shy of 5,000 of those seats to be filled.
The Rangers usually sell about 5,000 season tickets, but were only able to sell about 65 per cent of that for this season.
Fans have to show proof of double vaccination and wear masks when they’re not eating.
“We’re really happy where we’re at with for tonight’s attendance,” said Birch.
Last Friday, the Rangers were allowed 50 per cent capacity and able to sell out.
Birch adds that, just because they’re not filling up all 7,000 seats this Friday, they’re confident attendance will keep rising in the coming weeks, as pre-pandemic crowds typically started to get bigger after mid-November.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
Military's human resources officer under investigation for 'historic' sex misconduct allegations
Military police say they are investigating 'historic' allegations of sexual misconduct involving yet another senior commander, this time the officer responsible for human resources in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plant
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Authorities call fatal stabbing of U.K. MP David Amess a terrorist act
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
London
-
OPP identify Strathroy hit and run victim
Middlesex OPP have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont. earlier this week.
-
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
Windsor
-
Stellantis cutting 1,800 jobs at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis says it is cutting its Windsor Assembly Plant down to one shift next spring in a move that will mean about 1,800 lost jobs.
-
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
Barrie
-
Two dead after car and train collide in Tottenham, Ont.; three others hospitalized
Police confirm that two women died and three other people were injured after a car and a train collided Thursday night in Tottenham.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health expert urges caution as Ontario hints at more easing restrictions
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) applauds the move by the province to start rolling out the QR codes for its vaccination certificate program.
-
Solicitor General's office responds to Penetanguishene mayor's claims about CNCC costs
The Solicitor General's officer responded to harsh criticism from Penetanguishene's mayor after its decision to cut police funding at the Central North Correctional Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay groups receive more than $1M from the provincial government
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday the Ontario government is providing $1,251,592 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for seven local groups in the area.
-
Sault unemployment rises past federal, provincial rates
Sault Ste. Marie's unemployment rate in September increased to 9.3 per cent from 8.1.
-
No new COVID-19 cases at homeless encampment in Sudbury
This week in Sudbury, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in Memorial Park, where there is a growing encampment of homeless people.
Ottawa
-
47 employees at Ottawa's children's hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges parents to limit extra-curricular activities, sleepovers for unvaccinated children
"The most common source of COVID-19 infections for children and youth are household members," writes Dr. Vera Etches in a letter to Ottawa parents.
-
Planning an international trip? The costs of necessary PCR tests could add up
With the Canadian government requiring those entering the country to take a COVID-19 test before you land, that travel comes with an added cost.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Mouvement Montreal candidate fired over controversial social media posts
A Mouvement Montreal candidate has been dropped from the party roster for posting several controversial images and statements to social media.
-
Sweet treat from sinister Netflix series 'Squid Game' a hit at Montreal shop
A sugar candy featured in the wildly popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' is causing a stir in Montreal. At Claude & Claudette Depanneur, a shop in St-Henri, Robert Kim sells Korean fare, including dalgona.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
N.S. searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi'kmaw community
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
Renewed calls for improved safety after two taxi drivers arrested in separate incidents
There are renewed calls to ensure the safety of Indigenous women taking taxis in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 30K direct care workers fully vaccinated: Shared Health
The majority of direct care workers in Manitoba are fully vaccinated, according to Shared Health.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody following random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they have a suspect in custody after four people were injured in random attacks early Friday.
-
Running for office: 31 women on Calgary ballot, where their biggest challenge may be online hate
Jan Damery is running for mayor. But some people apparently aren't happy about it.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming, in a good sense': Beaumont bakery defying AHS booms in business
A bakery south of Edmonton was still cooking Friday - despite a provincial closure order - and owner Jen Foster said it was her busiest day ever.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
-
'Thriving and vibrant': Mayoral candidates throw final pitches to improve downtown
The frontrunner candidates for mayor all agree downtown Edmonton still needs work as they placed bets on how best to improve the core in the final week before the vote.
Vancouver
-
Final COVID-19 update of the week includes 13 deaths in just 24 hours in B.C.
Another 13 people have died in the latest 24-hour period examined by public health officials, the province said in its final COVID-19 update of the week.
-
No police wrongdoing in Whistler incident that left a man dead, IIO concludes
B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded that RCMP officers did not use excessive force in their efforts to arrest a man who was causing a disturbance in a Whistler restaurant in March 2020.
-
Tour operators want Ottawa to consider switching requirement to rapid tests for returning Canadian travellers
With the U.S. border reopening for non-essential travel from Canada early next month, tour operators are trying to find a way to navigate the remaining requirement for a PCR test before returning home. An industry group is calling on the federal government to consider allowing rapid tests as an alternative.