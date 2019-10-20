

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - The region's first-ever butter tart festival got underway on Sunday.

The For the Love of Butter Tarts Festival took place at Bingemans.

Over 100 butter tart vendors were a part of the festival.

It's expected that up to 10,000 people were in attendance.

Organizers say that with so many options available, a little bit of strategy is needed when choosing the best tarts.

"So there are things to try if you are more adventurous. And if you are more traditional, there are tons of those here too. So my advice is to go in here, shop around, check them all out and go back and pick your favourites," says the festival's co-organizer Jason Psutka.

The event also featured a 'best tart bake-off' and the chance to win a year supply of butter tarts.