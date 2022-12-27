First-degree murder charges laid in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail

A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.

