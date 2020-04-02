KITCHENER -- Brant County Health Unit has confirmed their first death related to COVID-19.

In a press release published Thursday, they say a woman in her 60's with pre-existing conditions has passed away.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual," said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, BCHU Acting Medical Officer of Health. “It’s a difficult time for everyone right now and losing a member of our community is deeply upsetting.”

The name of the deceased has not been released.

According to the health unit's website as of Thursday, there are 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Brantford and County of Brant.