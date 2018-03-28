

CTV Kitchener





The case of a Waterloo Regional Police officer accused of committing a sexual assault during an Oktoberfest event briefly made its way to a Kitchener courtroom on Wednesday.

Const. Eric Schnarr was charged with sexual assault earlier this month following an investigation by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

The sexual assault is alleged to have happened at an Oktoberfest event at the Concordia Club, while Schnarr was off-duty.

Schnarr was not present for Wednesday’s court date. He was represented by a lawyer.

The case returns to court April 13.