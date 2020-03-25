KITCHENER -- Southwestern Public Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Oxford County.

In a press release, the unit announced that a man in his 30s had tested positive after close contact with someone outside of the area.

“You will receive a telephone call from our infectious disease team if you were identified as a close contact,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, the medical officer for Southwester Public Health. “In the meantime, this is a reminder that anyone can be infected at any age.”

The patient was tested and released by Woodstock Hospital on March 19 and is now in self-isolation at home.

“Our emergency department staff followed the appropriate precautionary measures when caring for this individual,” said Kim Hobbs, the Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the hospital. “Infection prevention and control has been providing ongoing staff education and training to prepare for a COVID-19 case.”

The Oxford County resident was placed in isolation while he was in hospital, as well.