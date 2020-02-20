KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region residents will now have another option when it comes to cannabis retail stores in the area.

Meta Cannabis Co. announced that they will open their doors at 569 Fairview Road South in Kitchener on Feb. 28.

The store is set to open to the public on noon with a grand opening event scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

This is the second Meta Cannabis Co. location in Ontario.

On Wednesday, Tokyo Smoke opened their location in Cambridge to become the first legal cannabis store in Waterloo Region.