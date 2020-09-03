KITCHENER -- While the beginning of the month saw a dumping of rain, the rest of August was mainly, dry making for a strange mix of summer weather.

According to the University of Waterloo weather station, the first three days of August 2020 saw 72.2 mm of precipitation which is more than the average total for five months of the year.

However, after an extremely wet start to the month there was only 11.2 mm of precipitation the rest of it, making for an August that was slightly under average rainfall levels.

The heat however was consistent throughout, with the longest stretch of colder than average temperatures being only three days.

Overall the month was 1.5 degrees Celsius above average temperatures, a mark hit thanks in part to six days over 30 degrees.

Normally during the month of August there are only two days above the 30 degree mark.