WATERLOO -- A pair of firefighters are travelling through Perth and Wellington County the hard way.

Matt Reessor and Mike Morrison are doing an Olympic triathlon a day for five days in order to bring awareness to PTSD and cystic fibrosis.

“There’s a big stigma when it comes to mental health, especially on the first responders’ side of it,” said Morrison. “We just want to raise the awareness that it’s okay, everyone goes through it, and if you can go through this you can go through whatever.”

In total, the two will bike 200 km, swim 10 km, and run 75 km.

Wednesday will mark the last day of their journey.