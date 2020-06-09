KITCHENER -- The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate a fire that damaged a Brantford home.

When crews arrived at 102 Park Avenue just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, they could see smoke and flames coming from the second storey.

Officials say one person had to be rescued from the roof.

Six other also escaped unharmed, though one of them was taken to hospital as a precaution due to injuries that were unrelated to the fire.

Brantford Fire says they are still trying to determine the cause and total damage estimate from the fire.