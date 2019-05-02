

CTV Kitchener





A handful of Cambridge firefighters have been recognized for their dedication and commitment to their community.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday.

Mayor Kathryn McGarry and Fire Chief Neil Main were on hand for the annual recognition event.

“When we come to this type of event, they’re able to show their families the job they’ve done, to get where they need to be,” Main says.

Dozens of people watched from the audience, supporting their families, friends and colleagues.

Service awards were handed out as new recruits and promotions were celebrated.